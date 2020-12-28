Intercity railway connects Beijing with ‘city of future’

Home » Nation

The Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway opened to traffic yesterday, connecting the Chinese capital with the country’s “city of the future” — the Xiong’an New Area.

At 10:18am, the C2702 Fuxing bullet train left the newly built Xiong’an Railway Station for Beijing, marking the inauguration of the line’s operation as well as the use of Xiong’an Railway Station, the first completed major infrastructure project in Xiong’an.

“I’m very excited to take the first train on the new railway,” said Xiao Huibin, 48, a passenger from Rongcheng County in Xiong’an. He said he had taken many photos before boarding the C2702 train and would keep the ticket as a memento.

Xiao, who runs a food trade business in Beijing, commutes between Beijing and Xiong’an roughly once a week. “It takes me over two hours one way by bus or by car. Now, the intercity trains have made my trip much more convenient,” he said.

Travel time from Beijing West Railway Station to the Xiong’an New Area was cut from one and a half hours to about 50 minutes. It takes only 19 minutes to travel from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Xiong’an.

Of the 91km newly built section of the railway, the part between Daxing airport and Xiong’an went into operation yesterday, with a designed speed of 350km per hour. The stretch between Beijing West Railway Station and Daxing airport opened in September 2019.

Travel time will be further reduced to 36 minutes after the existing section is upgraded, said Li Zheng, a senior manager of the Xiong’an high-speed railway corporation.

Located about 100km southwest of Beijing, the Xiong’an New Area — spanning the Rongcheng, Anxin, and Xiongxian counties and some adjacent areas — aims to become a new engine for the modern economic system and to promote regional coordinated development.

Located near Baiyangdian Lake, Xiong’an Railway Station has a construction area of 475,200 square meters, the size of 66 soccer fields, and is designed to appear like dew on a lotus leaf.

The station’s oval roof is a photovoltaic power generation system, echoing the green drive to develop the Xiong’an New Area.

Generating an annual average of 5.8 million kWh of power, the system helps cut carbon dioxide emissions by 4,500 tons every year, equivalent to planting 120,000 hectares of trees, according to Wu Yadong, chief engineer of the station project from China Railway Construction Engineering Group.

Liu Weiqun, chairman of the China Railway Design Corp, said they had adopted building information modeling technology and some 70 cutting-edge technologies to build the railway. It includes the Internet of Things, cloud computing and big data, setting a new benchmark for intelligent high-speed railways globally.

China announced plans to establish the Xiong’an New Area on April 1, 2017. It is a strategically important project for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

While Beijing’s outer Tongzhou District has accommodated the administrative departments of the Beijing municipal government, Xiong’an in Hebei Province will relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as China’s capital, to treat its “urban ills” such as traffic jams and pollution.

With a planned area of 1,770 square kilometers, Xiong’an is a new area of national significance that follows the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.