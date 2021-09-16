The story appears on
September 16, 2021
International troops and shared destiny
“Shared Destiny-2021,” a multinational peacekeeping live exercise organized by the Chinese military, concluded at a training base in Queshan County of central China’s Henan Province yesterday.
Li Zuocheng, a member of the Central Military Commission and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, observed a comprehensive exercise, attended the closing ceremony and declared the conclusion of the drill.
The comprehensive exercise, which started around 9am, was attended by over 1,000 officers and soldiers from countries including China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand.
Under joint command, they completed tasks such as building temporary operating bases, guard patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, and response to violence and terrorist attacks.
The exercise, which kicked off on September 6, is an important supporting event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations.
During the exercise, troops of various countries conducted joint military training, cooperated closely, and learned from each other.
The drill helped assess and advance the capability of peacekeeping standby forces to carry out missions. It also promoted exchanges, mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation between participating troops.
