Intruding US carrier expelled

THE Chinese People’s Liberation Army expelled a US guided-missile destroyer after it trespassed into China’s territorial waters near the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, PLA Southern Theater Command spokesperson Tian Junli said in a statement yesterday.

Tian said the US military’s act has seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests, damaged the peace and stability in the region, and violated the international law and basic norms governing international relations.

It’s another proof of American hegemony, he stressed, adding that this also proves that the US military is the source of security risks in the region.

The theater command will “remain on high alert, and take all necessary measures to fulfill its duty of protecting national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the region,” said Tian.