Invention exhibition in Foshan

Home » Nation

The 24th National Exhibition of Inventions will be held in Foshan, southern Guangdong Province, in November.

The exhibition, hosted by the China Association of Inventions, the BRICS Business Council, Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Province and the Guangdong Provincial Association for Science and Technology, will collect inventions from the fields of digital economy, health, energy conservation and environment protection, high-end intelligent manufacturing, biotechnology, new materials, new energy and the new generation of information technology.

The exhibition will have areas including for high-end equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, smart home, energy conservation and environment protection.

The transformation and industrialization of inventions will be promoted during the exhibition combining innovative financial services.