Investigators respond to fraud claims

Tianjin police have started an investigation into a local health products company that had allegedly made false advertising claims.

Last month, the city authorities begun the inquiry into QuanJian Nature Medicine Technology Development Co following an online accusation that the company had published exaggerated advertisements and was involved in a pyramid scheme.

According to the preliminary investigation, the company is suspected of committing the crimes of pyramid selling and false advertising.

The company also triggered controversy by offering “fire therapy” for patients.

Local authorities have shut down fire therapy clinics, and initiated a campaign against illegal activities in the health product market.