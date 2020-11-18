It is time to correct ‘fallacies’ in HK

Home » Nation

THE time has come for authorities to correct a series of “fallacies and misunderstandings” in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, an official said yesterday.

The current discussion on the standard issue of those who rule Hong Kong is necessary, Zhang Xiaoming, deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council said via video link at the Basic Law 30th Anniversary Legal Summit.

As 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s Department of Justice hosted the summit virtually yesterday.

“In Hong Kong, there were sayings such as ‘the standing committee’s decision interfered with Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,’ ‘asking civil servants to take an oath was to violate their political neutrality,’ and ‘national education is brainwashing,’” Zhang said.

He pointed out that “these sayings showed the lack of a comprehensive and accurate understanding in ‘one country, two systems,’ or was a deliberate effort to mislead the public.”

China’s top legislature last week adopted a decision that would immediately disqualify Hong Kong Legislative Council members who endanger national security, support “Hong Kong independence” or seek foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs if approved by Hong Kong government. The government disqualified four LegCo members with immediate effect.

In referring to disqualification, Zhang stressed the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress’s decision not only provides a solid legal basis on current issues, but also establishes rules and regulations for dealing with such issues in the future.

“Hong Kong’s administrators must be patriots and people who are anti-China and cause trouble in Hong Kong must be kicked out. This is a political rule under ‘one country, two systems,’” Zhang noted. “We need to see the Basic Law as something that is alive so we can interpret the Basic Law whenever necessary,” he said.

Zhang said he is glad that the Hong Kong government is looking to push through more Basic Law-related work like improving its systems on civil servants’ oath-taking, national education and lawmakers’ qualifications. The official said the Hong Kong society has hotly debated judicial reform, adding that “even Western countries’ judicial systems have been reformed constantly; this would not affect their judicial independence.”