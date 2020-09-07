Italian in China helping rural students

Home » Nation

Lorenzo Pecoraro, an Italian teacher based in China for years, cannot wait to start lessons online with students more than 1,000 kilometers away after he visited them in an impoverished county in northwest China’s Gansu Province twice this year.

He has made certificates with encouraging messages for each of the students on grading their assignments and sent them to the students after he returned to north China’s Tianjin Municipality where he works.

Pecoraro, 45, from Rome, said he has been interested in teaching biology to children back in Italy since college.

After he moved to China to teach at the School of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology with Tianjin University in 2018, Percoraro has been eager to make a difference for the young students in impoverished areas.

“It is difficult for children in poor villages to acquire thorough knowledge or receive higher education. I would like to make my contribution to sparking the students’ interests in biology,” he said.

As part of the efforts to introduce higher education resources to remote and poor rural areas, Tianjin University has been working with Tanchang County, Gansu Province to help improve local education.

In his first three-day visit to Tanchang County in June, he delivered a lecture on the nutritional value of fungi and discussed ecological conservation and environmental protection with students.

Pecoraro also visited a mushroom farm and a noodle factory sponsored by the local government. “I tried to know this place as much as I can so that I could teach the children in a way that is more acceptable,” he said.

As soon as he came back to Tianjin, Pecoraro immediately prepared for his second visit. “I could not wait to go back there,” he said.

He also designed activities such as drawing and painting, collecting, and observing the plants and animals in parks, building nests for birds, to drum up student’s interest.