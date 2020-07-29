The story appears on
Page A7
July 29, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
It’s getting hot out there
China’s weather authority yesterday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves engulfed much of the country.
Temperatures across most regions were over 35 degrees Celsius, hitting as high as 37-39 degrees, the National Meteorological Center said. The center advised workers exposed to high temperatures should take protective measures. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.