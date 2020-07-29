Advanced Search

July 29, 2020

It’s getting hot out there

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 29, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s weather authority yesterday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves engulfed much of the country.

Temperatures across most regions were over 35 degrees Celsius, hitting as high as 37-39 degrees, the National Meteorological Center said. The center advised workers exposed to high temperatures should take protective measures. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

