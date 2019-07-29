The story appears on
July 29, 2019
It’s getting hot
The National Meteorological Center yesterday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures for vast portions of China. Several regions across the country saw temperatures hit 35 degrees Celsius yesterday, the national observatory said. Temperatures in some parts of Hubei Province and Chongqing may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, according to the NMC. The observatory warned electricity departments to strengthen monitoring of electrical wires and transformers to prevent fires that may be caused by heavy power loads as air-conditioning demand rises.
