It’s never been safer to fly

China’s civil air transport sector has achieved 10 years and one month of consecutive safe flight operations as of this September, according to civil aviation authorities.

As of the end of September, the sector had seen a total of 86.69 million consecutive safe flight hours, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

China’s civil aviation sector has achieved steady progress over the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) with significant performance in both transport capacity and safe flight operations.

From 2016 to 2020, the civil aviation authorities unswervingly implemented the strategy of controlling quantity and adjusting structure to ensure the sustainability of the civil aviation industry, said the CAAC.

The CAAC has enhanced safety management and infrastructure construction.