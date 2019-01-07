It’s showtime as young directors help local films gain market share

Home » Nation

New trends in the Chinese film market, including films that resonate with viewers and the rise of new directors, helped domestic films gain a higher market share in 2018.

China’s movie box office revenue rose 9 percent in 2018 to 60.98 billion yuan (US$8.87 billion), according to government data.

Domestic films made up 62.15 percent of the market, expanding from its market share of around 51 percent in 2017.

The Chinese film market, currently the world’s second-largest, is relying less on imported films, according to a report released by Alibaba Pictures.

Some industry insiders have attributed this to the emergence of realistic films, such as “Dying to Survive,” a movie based on the true story of a man who sold cheap Indian anti-cancer drugs to patients who were unable to buy the expensive ones used in hospitals.

Due to skillful storytelling, the movie not only achieved market success but also prompted the government to take measures to bring more life-saving medicines into the medical insurance program.

Such realistic films have filled viewers’ emotional vacuum, according to Zhong Dafeng, a movie professor at Beijing Film Academy.

Nine films commemorating the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up were also introduced to audiences in 2018, adding to the appeal of such realistic films.

Hu Jianli, a movie critic, said that gone are the days when any big-budget film, coupled with an A-list cast, could automatically achieve market success. “Chinese moviegoers have become more cultivated, and they care more about movie quality,” Hu said.

Experts also noted the rise of new directors, some of whom have shot their first big-screen films in recent years.

Among them were actor-turned-director Huang Bo, whose critically-acclaimed “The Island” raked in more than 1.3 billion yuan.

“The Island” is a survivalist comedy drama that combines “The Office” and “Lord of the Flies.” Another new director is Wen Muye who is now well-known for “Dying to Survive.”

As the trend continues, these tech-savvy young directors are believed to have a better understanding of the audience and the market.

Rao Shuguang, head of China Film Critics Association, said these young and new directors will form the foundation for the development of Chinese domestic films.

The report from Alibaba Pictures highlighted the ever-expanding market of young moviegoers — with those under 19 years old already accounting for 8 percent of the total in 2018.