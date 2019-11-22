It’s time for potatoes to tickle the tastebuds

Home » Nation

In Chinese cuisine, potatoes are usually cooked into a dish rather than being a staple food like wheat and rice.

Now Chinese scientists have found ways to make more than 300 kinds of Chinese-style staples like steamed bread and noodles from potatoes.

China has the largest planting area and output of potatoes in the world. But they don’t suit Chinese dietary habits and tastes as a staple, because potatoes contain no gluten protein and have poor formability and ductility.

But potatoes are rich in nutritional and functional components, and making potatoes into staple foods could improve nutrition and health.

It could also help optimize China’s agricultural structure, relieving the pressure on resources and environment, guaranteeing food security and realizing sustainable development.

Scientists from the Institute of Food Science and Technology of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences have developed processing technologies to make potato staples like noodles, steamed bread and steamed stuffed buns.

The products have entered China’s markets. CAAS researchers say potato staples have broad market prospects in countries along the Belt and Road.

The technology was outlined during a forum about science and technology for agricultural in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.