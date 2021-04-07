J-20 fighter nears battle readiness

Home » Nation

The J-20, the most advanced and stealth-capable fighter jet of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force, has entered the next level of combat readiness after flying publicly without a Luneburg lens, according to video footage released by China Media Group on Monday.

In the 14-second footage shot on Sunday, J-20 jets pilots paid their respects to the heroic Chinese pilots who fought in the Korean War (1950-1953) by making aerial maneuvers during the Qingming or Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday.

The video showed the J-20 was not equipped with a Luneburg lens, a small device used to intentionally expose a stealth aircraft to others in situations like training or non-combat flights. The lines of the aircraft’s side missile bay also appear different from previous J-20 fighters, according to a military expert, who asked to remain anonymous.

The expert said radar is often needed to track stealth aircraft during regular training exercises to monitor the fighter jets’ maneuvers and assess training results. In other non-combat scenarios like transit flights the jet must be able to be seen.

The military expert said the lens’ removal suggests the battle-readiness of the J-20, as without the lens, the craft can engage in a real combat scenario-oriented mission.