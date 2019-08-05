The story appears on
Page A6
August 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Jailed for child sex
A COURT in Qingdao City in the eastern Shandong Province on Friday jailed a foreign kindergarten teacher for five years for child molestation. The 34-year-old man, named Mayorga Heredia Daniel Oswaldo, was convicted of molesting a child in a kindergarten in Shibei District of Qingdao on January 25, said the People’s Court of Laoshan District in Qingdao. The court did not specify his nationality.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.