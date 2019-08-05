Advanced Search

August 5, 2019

Jailed for child sex

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2019 | Print Edition

A COURT in Qingdao City in the eastern Shandong Province on Friday jailed a foreign kindergarten teacher for five years for child molestation. The 34-year-old man, named Mayorga Heredia Daniel Oswaldo, was convicted of molesting a child in a kindergarten in Shibei District of Qingdao on January 25, said the People’s Court of Laoshan District in Qingdao. The court did not specify his nationality.

Nation
