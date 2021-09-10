The story appears on
Page A2
September 10, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Jiangsu clears all risk areas
JIANGSU Province, where the country’s recent COVID-19 resurgence first emerged, cleared all high- and medium-risk areas yesterday.
The last medium-risk area in the province, a residential community in the city of Yangzhou, was downgraded to low risk starting from midnight after evaluation.
Buses started to ply within the city’s main urban area yesterday and closed-loop management in communities was lifted.
Comprehensive resumption of Yangzhou’s public transportation services, including airports, railway stations, wharves and coach terminals, will start from September 16.
Such services were suspended from July 31, when the city started to implement closed-loop management in communities with confirmed cases or asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.
Yangzhou had launched several rounds of nucleic acid testing campaigns after cluster infections occurred in communities.
