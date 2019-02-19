Jiangxi has ambitious plans

Home » Nation

EAST China’s Jiangxi Province plans to cover its major cities and towns with 5G networks by 2023.

The province will step up its efforts in constructing and expanding 5G networks in the next five years.

It aims to be a pioneer in the country in terms of large-scale commercial use of 5G technology in 2020, and it will be exemplary in the integrated use of 5G, becoming a key area featuring 5G industry in the country in 2023, according to a government plan.

By 2023, the province also aims to have more than 10 companies focusing on 5G technology and recruit more than five leading 5G companies larger than 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) each.

The 5G industry in the province is expected to have a combined output value of 100 billion yuan by 2023.