March 11, 2020

Job clouds for future uni grads

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 11, 2020 | Print Edition

to avoid coronavirus transmission, many Beijing universities are resorting to “cloud recruitment” for this year’s graduates instead of on-site sessions.

On Peking University’s job information website, 350 companies and institutions advertise more than 23,000 jobs. Students graduating this summer can submit resumes and conduct interviews with businesses online.

The university’s online recruiting session has drawn more than 2 million views, according to the university’s student-career center. It also provides free online training for students interviewing for the national civil servant exam.

For students of Renmin University of China, cloud recruiting also enables them to submit resumes and participate in online interviews. On the flip side, the cloud lets employers talk to and interact with students. The university also established an online platform, offering guidance on careers, recruiting and entrepreneurship.

Several other Beijing universities have similar cloud operations.

