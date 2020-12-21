The story appears on
Page A7
December 21, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Job stability
public institutions and major private enterprises are the most popular employers among China’s new college graduates in the job market.
A survey by the China Youth Daily polled 1,509 students seeking jobs this year, and found more than 90 percent consider “stability” an important factor in chasing their dream job.
About 36.7 percent said they want to work in a public institution. More than 35 percent said they prefer to work in a major private enterprise, followed by state-owned enterprises, which were seen as an ideal employer by 34.2 percent found.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.