Job stability

Home » Nation

public institutions and major private enterprises are the most popular employers among China’s new college graduates in the job market.

A survey by the China Youth Daily polled 1,509 students seeking jobs this year, and found more than 90 percent consider “stability” an important factor in chasing their dream job.

About 36.7 percent said they want to work in a public institution. More than 35 percent said they prefer to work in a major private enterprise, followed by state-owned enterprises, which were seen as an ideal employer by 34.2 percent found.