April 1, 2020
Related News
Jobs for ex-servicemen
The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has secured 55,000 jobs for ex-service personnel in four leading Chinese companies in the private sector, according to agreements signed online between the ministry and the four job providers yesterday. The four companies are ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, courier service provider Shunfeng Express as well as e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba Group, the ministry said. Jobs they pledged to provide span a range of posts from e-commerce managers to accountants, sales representatives, mechanics, warehouse managers and drivers across the nation, it added.
