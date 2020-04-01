Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 1, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Jobs for ex-servicemen

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 1, 2020 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has secured 55,000 jobs for ex-service personnel in four leading Chinese companies in the private sector, according to agreements signed online between the ministry and the four job providers yesterday. The four companies are ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, courier service provider Shunfeng Express as well as e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba Group, the ministry said. Jobs they pledged to provide span a range of posts from e-commerce managers to accountants, sales representatives, mechanics, warehouse managers and drivers across the nation, it added.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿