The story appears on
Page A2
September 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Journalist detained for illegal activities
AN Australian journalist for Chinese state television who was detained last month is suspected of carrying out illegal activities that endanger the country’s security, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said yesterday.
“The Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security, and compulsory measures have been taken and an investigation is underway by the relevant authority,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
“Now this case is being handled according to law and Cheng’s legitimate rights and interests are fully guaranteed,” he said.
Cheng, who conducted interviews with international CEOs for CGTN, an English language channel, has not been seen in public since being held.
Australian diplomats in Beijing were able to speak to her on August 27.
Two other Australian reporters Bill Birtles and Michael Smith left China yesterday after being told that “they were persons of interest in an investigation into Ms Cheng.”
Zhao confirmed the two men had been questioned, and said the move had been legitimate.
China protected the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff, said Zhao.
“As long as foreign journalists obey the law ... they have no reason to worry,” Zhao said after stating authorities had investigated the Australian pair.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.