Journalist detained for illegal activities

AN Australian journalist for Chinese state television who was detained last month is suspected of carrying out illegal activities that endanger the country’s security, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said yesterday.

“The Australian national Cheng Lei is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security, and compulsory measures have been taken and an investigation is underway by the relevant authority,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

“Now this case is being handled according to law and Cheng’s legitimate rights and interests are fully guaranteed,” he said.

Cheng, who conducted interviews with international CEOs for CGTN, an English language channel, has not been seen in public since being held.

Australian diplomats in Beijing were able to speak to her on August 27.

Two other Australian reporters Bill Birtles and Michael Smith left China yesterday after being told that “they were persons of interest in an investigation into Ms Cheng.”

Zhao confirmed the two men had been questioned, and said the move had been legitimate.

China protected the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff, said Zhao.

“As long as foreign journalists obey the law ... they have no reason to worry,” Zhao said after stating authorities had investigated the Australian pair.