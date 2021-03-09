The story appears on
Judiciary keeps the pressure on graft
China’s judicial and procuratorial organs have maintained high pressure against corruption, figures released yesterday show.
Two reports on the work of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate were delivered for deliberations at the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.
A total of 22,000 cases of embezzlement, bribery and dereliction of duty involving 26,000 people were concluded in 2020, according to the SPC report. Among the defendants who have been prosecuted were 12 former ministerial-level officials, including Zhao Zhengyong and Lai Xiaomin, it said.
Chinese courts have been in conjunction with related departments to pursue graft fugitives and recover illegal assets.
The illegal assets totaling 1.15 billion yuan (US$177.5 million) from 164 fugitives on the “red-notice” list were confiscated, according to the SPC report.
Chinese procuratorial organs also fulfilled their duties and responsibilities in the fight against corruption, according to the SPP report.
Efforts have been made to pursue fugitives and recover illegal assets, and the procedure of trial in absentia was adopted for the first time, it said.
Meanwhile, Chinese courts will strengthen judicial work against monopoly and unfair competition, according to the SPC work report.
