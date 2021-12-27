Jump in daily infections as Xi’an finds 155 cases

Home » Nation

CHINA reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, China’s latest COVID hot spot.

The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed yesterday.

That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.

Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the December 9-25 period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the outbreak, in line with China’s policy that any flare-up should be contained as soon as possible.

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus out­break in the locked-down city, China’s disciplinary body said on Friday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said 26 Communist Party officials had been punished for “insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”

The statement said inspections had revealed there had been a lax approach to testing and an uncoordinated response that hindered contact tracing in Xi’an.

Authorities would clamp down on “bureaucratic issues in disease control work such as shirking responsibility, not taking action, passing the buck and dealing with things in a negative way,” a Party discipline official said.

Cases from Xi’an have so far spread to five other cities including Beijing, according to media reports.

Residents may not leave town without approval from employers or local authorities and multiple rounds of mass testing were conducted to identify cases.

The city has announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant, although Chinese authorities have reported a handful of Omicron infections among international travelers and in southern China.

Including imported cases, mainland China confirmed 206 new cases on December 25, up from 140 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the cumulative death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,077 confirmed cases as of December 25.

Close to 2.76 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed yesterday.

More than 1.2 billion people had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.