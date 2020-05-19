Juvenile criminal cases

Home » Nation

China’s Supreme People’s Court yesterday pledged strict punishments for crimes violating juveniles’ rights to ensure justice is upheld. The SPC said the courts handled 28,975 criminal cases involving harm against juveniles, including child trafficking and molestation, and punished 29,787 offenders in such cases from 2013 to 2019. In the same period, courts handled 713,671 civil cases involving the upbringing and guardianship.