China’s top court yesterday launched an office dedicated to juvenile justice in a renewed effort to build up expertise in this area. The office will roll out judicial interpretations, make public information about typical cases and guide nationwide trials involving juveniles, according to the Supreme People’s Court. Supervision of such trials and organizing circuit courts also fall under its remit. The office will delve into juvenile crimes and crimes against juveniles and counsel decision-making in government.

The SPC reiterated the principle of prioritizing youngsters’ interests and rights, urging courts to place education, persuasion and redemption above punishment while remaining tough on those acting with intentional wickedness, resorting to cruelty and refusing to change.