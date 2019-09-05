The story appears on
Page A6
September 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Key Party regulation revised
The Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a revised regulation on Party accountability, as well as a circular calling on Party organizations to follow the regulation.
The revised regulation, made public yesterday, targets Party organizations and leading officials of Party committees and discipline inspection panels.
Leading Party officials and organizations should be held accountable for poor leadership; insufficient promotion of political, theoretical, organizational and disciplinary work within the Party; insufficient combating of corruption; as well as improper conduct in the most pressing issues that concern the people, including education.
The CPC issued a regulation on the accountability work in 2016 and the revised one was enforced on September 1.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.