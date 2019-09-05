Advanced Search

September 5, 2019

Key Party regulation revised

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 September 5, 2019 | Print Edition

The Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a revised regulation on Party accountability, as well as a circular calling on Party organizations to follow the regulation.

The revised regulation, made public yesterday, targets Party organizations and leading officials of Party committees and discipline inspection panels.

Leading Party officials and organizations should be held accountable for poor leadership; insufficient promotion of political, theoretical, organizational and disciplinary work within the Party; insufficient combating of corruption; as well as improper conduct in the most pressing issues that concern the people, including education.

The CPC issued a regulation on the accountability work in 2016 and the revised one was enforced on September 1.

