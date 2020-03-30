Key project gets testing plane boost

Home » Nation

The Aviation Industry Corp of China has delivered the first static testing plane of the country’s MA700 regional airplane project, according to the corporation.

The delivery of this static testing plane initiated key tests on the frame of the MA700 airplane model currently under development. It represented a new phase of this project, AVIC said.

The MA700 is the third member of China’s domestically developed “Modern Ark” regional turboprop airplane family, which is developed by AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co Ltd in Xi’an, capital of northwestern Shaanxi Province.

The “Modern Ark” family now has two members, the MA60 and MA600. To date, more than 100 MA60 and MA600 airplanes have been delivered to customers.

As an upgraded version, the MA700 is a 70-seat new turboprop airplane model. It is designed to highlight performances in the short- and medium-haul markets.