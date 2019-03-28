Kidnapped Chinese student in Canada found

Home » Nation

CANADIAN police have found the Chinese student kidnapped on Saturday in Toronto, the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto confirmed on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesman for the Chinese Consulate General, the kidnapped student named Lu Wanzhen approached a private house for assistance in Gravenhurst in the center of Canada’s Ontario province, and the house owner informed the police.

Local channel CTV also reported the incident, saying that the young man identified himself as the kidnapped student and appeared to have minor injuries. He was being interviewed by police at a nearby hospital.

The Chinese spokesman added that Lu’s parents arrived in Toronto on Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, Lu was kidnapped by masked and armed suspects in an underground parking garage of a condo building in Markham of Toronto area when he and his Chinese friend got out of their vehicle.

Three armed suspects forced the student into a black minivan and fled from the underground parking garage. Police said there were four suspects, including the driver of the vehicle.

A suspect involved in the alleged kidnapping has been arrested, said York Regional Police.

On early Tuesday morning, the police arrested a man aged 35 in Toronto. “His name will not be released at this time as he has not been charged as of yet,” the police said in a press release.

On Monday, the vehicle involved in the kidnapping of the 22-year-old student was recovered.

The police received tips from the public that led them to a location in Toronto where the vehicle used in the kidnapping was found. The vehicle was not occupied at the time.