Knowledge alliance

Home » Nation

A MICROBIAL data alliance has been formed in Beijing to promote the sharing of microbiological resources, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The alliance was initiated by the National Microbial Data Center, which was jointly established by the CAS and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Ma Juncai, director of the center, the alliance members will work together to establish data standards, quality-control systems, distribution channels and cloud environments. Cooperation among the alliance members will also promote the development of China’s life sciences and biotechnology, according to Ma.