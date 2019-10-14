Home » Nation

Universal Beijing Resort announced on Saturday that its Beijing theme park will have seven theme lands.

The seven lands are Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers: Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood and WaterWorld. Each land will contain a mix of attractions, shows, shops and restaurants, according to the resort. Many of the theme lands, such as Transformers and Kung Fu Panda, will be the first of their kind the resort has presented to the world. Chinese film director Zhang Yimou and Hollywood film director Steven Spielberg will also partner to create a behind-the-scenes movie making experience for the resort. “We will immerse our guests in incredible experiences that bring their favorite stories and characters to life in entirely new ways,” said Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort.