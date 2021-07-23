The story appears on
Page A9
July 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Labor rights expanded
China yesterday issued a guideline to improve the protection of the rights of workers engaged in new forms of employment, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
With the rapid development of the platform economy, the number of workers engaged in new forms of employment, such as online car-hailing drivers and Internet marketing specialists, has increased massively, the guideline said.
But these workers face new situations and problems in protecting their rights and interests.
The guideline has, for the first time, made clear that platform companies should shoulder their responsibility to protect the rights and interests of employees.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.