Labor rights expanded

China yesterday issued a guideline to improve the protection of the rights of workers engaged in new forms of employment, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

With the rapid development of the platform economy, the number of workers engaged in new forms of employment, such as online car-hailing drivers and Internet marketing specialists, has increased massively, the guideline said.

But these workers face new situations and problems in protecting their rights and interests.

The guideline has, for the first time, made clear that platform companies should shoulder their responsibility to protect the rights and interests of employees.