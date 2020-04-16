Lam calls for enhanced vigilance in HK

Home » Nation

It is a constitutional responsibility of Hong Kong to safeguard national security, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday, calling for enhanced vigilance against potential dangers and joint efforts to promote public awareness on the crucial issue.

Hong Kong has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security, which also bears on the vital interests of Hong Kong residents, Lam said in a speech yesterday, which marked China’s fifth National Security Education Day. The HKSAR government must be vigilant against potential dangers even in times of peace, she added.

The HKSAR needs to improve its legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security, Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR said yesterday.

For the nearly 23 years since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the system for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has room for improvement, and a number of Hong Kong residents’ awareness of national security needs to be enhanced, Luo said, adding that the weakness could be fatal at critical moments.

“I believe all friends who love the country and Hong Kong will agree that efforts, without delay, must be made to upgrade the legal system and enforcement mechanism on safeguarding national security, so that Hong Kong will never become a breach in the national security.”