Lam eyes easing of quarantine controls

Home » Nation

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said in an interview with a local newspaper that Hong Kong is discussing with Guangdong Province and the Macau the mutual easing of mandatory quarantine restrictions, hoping it will soon be put into practice.

The HKSAR government announced last month the extension of mandatory quarantine for all inbound travelers from the mainland to June 7 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lam said in the interview published on Monday that she hoped a plan can be drawn up as soon as possible to allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau who meet specific cross-border purposes and have passed the novel coronavirus test to be exempted from the quarantine measure.

Lam said that the HKSAR government has always adhered to three major principles, including speedy response, full preparedness, and openness and transparency in its anti-epidemic work. However, some people have adopted a double standard and tried to use the epidemic issue to realize political demands.

The HKSAR government “presents facts, makes sense and emphasizes science” when dealing with public health issues, she said, adding one should not introduce political issues into public health issues.