September 30, 2019

Lam heads to Beijing

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 September 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Beijing to participate in activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the HKSAR government said yesterday.

The delegation, comprising more than 240 members from various sectors of the community, will set off for Beijing today. Lam will return tomorrow night.

