Lam meets vice premier to discuss security law

VICE Premier Han Zheng yesterday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam and other principal officials to hear Hong Kong government’s opinions on the national security legislation for the city.

Han is head of the central leading group on Hong Kong and Macau work.

The central authorities firmly, comprehensively and faithfully implement the “one country, two systems” policy, and resolutely safeguard national security, Han said. The fundamental purpose of the national security legislation is to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, and safeguard Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

The legislation by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress is to punish the criminal acts and activities that gravely endanger national security by a very small number of people and will not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed and exercised by Hong Kong residents, he said.

The central authorities will hear opinions from people from all walks of life in Hong Kong in multiple ways, he said.

“I can only say that the international community and some of the foreign governments have been adopting blatant double standards in dealing and commenting on this matter,” Lam said. “It is within the legitimate jurisdiction of any country to enact laws to protect and safeguard national security. USA is no exception. UK is no exception. So why should they object, resist or even condemn and take their sanctions against Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China for taking similar actions?”