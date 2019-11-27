Lam says HK to stick to ‘1 country, 2 systems’ policy

Home » Nation

CHIEF Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday that the HKSAR government will stick to the “one country, two systems” principle and safeguard Hong Kong residents’ human rights and freedom protected under the Basic Law.

The HKSAR government will follow three principles in dealing with the social unrest or in future administration, one of which is adherence to the “one country, two systems” principle and protection of human rights and freedom guaranteed in the Basic Law, Lam told a press conference.

The other two principles are maintaining the rule of law and keeping Hong Kong’s institutional strengths, she said, adding that Hong Kong has in place a good set of electoral laws to ensure elections are conducted in a fair and honest manner and that fair elections are one of the important institutional strengths.

Regarding the district council elections that were held in Hong Kong on Saturday, Lam expressed her gratitude to Hong Kong residents for coming out to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government is appealing the High Court in Hong Kong’s ruling on the mask ban. The court had earlier ruled that a “anti-mask law” was unconstitutional.

The government pointed out that there is a reasonable need to apply the “anti-mask law” to protect law-abiding citizens in the violent unrest in Hong Kong.

The case is scheduled for hearing on January 9, 2020.