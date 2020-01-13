Lam visits wife of worker set ablaze

Home » Nation

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam on Saturday visited the wife of a 57-year-old construction worker, surnamed Lee, who was set on fire by a rioter and passed on HK$300,000 (US$40,000) of donations to her.

“I also expressed my sympathy and I hope Lee will recover soon,” Lam posted on her Facebook and said the money was the second tranche raised by the construction sector, following previous donations of HK$100,000.

Lee was doused in flammable liquid and set ablaze on a footbridge in Ma On Shan on November 11, following an argument with rioters who were trashing facilities at a metro station.

Suffering from burns on almost half of his body, Lee was still in hospital after several operations.

“The horrific scene of Lee being tortured is still fresh in my mind,” Lam said. “Rioters cannot tolerate other people disagreeing with them and they ‘lynched,’ threatened, beat and even burned innocent residents.”

The assaults of rioters on ordinary residents were rampant.

Flaying the rioters, Lam said that partial coverage that glorifies violent accidents is outrageous.