Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 20, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Land reclamation ban

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 March 20, 2019 | Print Edition

East China’s Zhejiang Province has issued a ban on new land reclamation projects to protect the marine environment, local authorities said.

Apart from key national strategic projects, Zhejiang will stop approving new land reclamation projects and strengthen the protection of coastal wetlands, according to a guideline issued by the provincial government. It will also launch a probe into existing land reclamation projects, aiming to target real estate and low-standard tourism and recreational projects.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿