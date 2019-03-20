The story appears on
March 20, 2019
Land reclamation ban
East China’s Zhejiang Province has issued a ban on new land reclamation projects to protect the marine environment, local authorities said.
Apart from key national strategic projects, Zhejiang will stop approving new land reclamation projects and strengthen the protection of coastal wetlands, according to a guideline issued by the provincial government. It will also launch a probe into existing land reclamation projects, aiming to target real estate and low-standard tourism and recreational projects.
