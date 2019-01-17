Language evaluation is up to standard

Home » Nation

China’s Standards of English Language Ability, or CSE, the country’s first full-range evaluation standard for English proficiency, has been linked with the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Aptis.

This is the result of collaborative research between China’s National Education Examinations Authority and the British Council.

The CSE, the English proficiency scale designed for Chinese English learners and users, had been under development since 2015 and was released last year by China’s Ministry of Education and National Language Commission.

It aims to unify various kinds of English tests in China that have different standards and guide teaching and assessment.

The standards categorize the ability of Chinese English learners into nine proficiency levels across the basic, intermediate and advanced stages, defining each level comprehensively through specific, accurate and easy-to-understand descriptors.

It applies to all levels of English learners from elementary school to university, and focuses on abilities in communication in everyday life and work, as well as understanding the culture in English-speaking countries.

Yu Han, vice president of NEEA, said the completion of the research on linking IELTS and Aptis to the CSE recognized CSE’s value.

“It also contributes to the ‘opening-up’ of China’s education,” said Yu.

Barry O’Sullivan, the academic team leader from the UK’s side and the head of Assessment Research and Development at the British Council, said: “The linking results will be of particular value to policy makers at educational institutions, by helping them to develop appropriate curricular objectives to meet globalization goals.”