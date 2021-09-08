Large gatherings ruled out for holidays

Home » Nation

GATHERINGS and parties will not be encouraged during the upcoming Chinese holidays, an immunization expert said yesterday.

“Large gatherings are not allowed,” said Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

People need to stay careful when traveling, Wang said, citing the risk of imported cases. He advised people to learn about the risk level before travel. China will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 21 and the National Day holiday will begin on October 1.