Last batch of medics departs

THE last medical assistance team started leaving Hubei Province yesterday as the COVID-19 epidemic in the hard-hit province has been subdued.

The medical team from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital arrived in the provincial capital of Wuhan on January 26.

Yesterday, 179 medics left Wuhan, while six others will stay back and assist local medical personnel.

“There are still a small number of patients who have not fully recovered. We hope they can get better as soon as possible,” said Guo Fan, a member of the medical team assisting the Tongji Hospital in Wuhan. The medical team treated 109 critically ill patients admitted to the designated hospital.

“I have left home for over 80 days, I’m looking forward to seeing my family,” said Guo.

A farewell ceremony was held in Zhonghe International Hotel, where the medical team stayed in Wuhan. “They worked very hard. I often saw many fall asleep while having breakfast. They deserve our heartfelt gratitude,” said Liu Yanxia, a kitchen helper, who went to see off the medical team.

Liu Chunhong, 56, is a community volunteer in Wuhan. He and another four volunteers drove to the hotel to bid farewell to the medical team.

“The medical personnel have sacrificed a lot for Wuhan. I come here to express my appreciation,” said Liu, who put on a volunteer vest with names of the team members signed on it. “I will keep this vest permanently as a souvenir.”

Since the virus outbreak, over 42,000 medical workers from across the country were dispatched to aid Hubei to curb the spread of the epidemic.

On March 17, the first batch of medical assistance teams started leaving Hubei. The 3,675 medical staffers belonging to 41 medical teams have assisted 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan.