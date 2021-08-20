Latest China-Arab Expo underway

Home » Nation

The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened yesterday in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The four-day event will feature trade fairs and forums on digital economy, clean energy, water resources, modern agriculture, green food, cross-border e-commerce and tourism cooperation.

This year’s event is both online and offline for the first time in history due to COVID-19 prevention and control, with the online event being the main focus. More than 1,000 domestic and overseas enterprises have registered as exhibitors for offline and virtual events at the expo.

China, the Arab states’ largest trading partner, has the confidence to further expand cooperation with the countries in digital economy, new energy, artificial intelligence and other emerging fields, said Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming via videolink at the opening ceremony.

China-Arab trade reached US$239.4 billion in 2020, during which China imported 250 million tons of crude oil from Arab states, or half of the country’s total crude oil imports.

Arab states’ imports from China reached US$122.9 billion last year, up 2.1 percent year on year, Qian said.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said via video that Arab countries and China are highly complementary in economy and enjoy broad prospects for cooperation.

He noted that Morocco has actively participated and played a constructive role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and has seen great progress in the country’s infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that the BRI has proven to be practical and successful, and the proposal of building a digital Silk Road and a green Silk Road will make contributions to the low-carbon development of the world.