The story appears on
Page A6
December 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Latest in new series of SatNav satellites
China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 3:22pm yesterday.
The launch marked the 24th medium earth orbit satellite in the BDS-3 have all been successfully sent into space and the deployment of the core BDS-3 constellation system has been completed, according to Yang Changfeng, chief designer of the BDS.
Launched on a Long March-3A carrier rocket, the two satellites entered preset orbit after a more than three-hour flight.
The launch was the 321st mission for the Long March series carrier rockets and the 108th mission for the Long March-3A carrier rocket.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.