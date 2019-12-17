Latest in new series of SatNav satellites

Home » Nation

China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 3:22pm yesterday.

The launch marked the 24th medium earth orbit satellite in the BDS-3 have all been successfully sent into space and the deployment of the core BDS-3 constellation system has been completed, according to Yang Changfeng, chief designer of the BDS.

Launched on a Long March-3A carrier rocket, the two satellites entered preset orbit after a more than three-hour flight.

The launch was the 321st mission for the Long March series carrier rockets and the 108th mission for the Long March-3A carrier rocket.