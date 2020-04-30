Law tightened to fight pollution from solid waste

Home » Nation

China’s top legislature yesterday voted to adopt a revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Lawmakers approved the revision at the end of a regular session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee from Sunday to yesterday.

Based on the experience accumulated in the fight against COVID-19, the revision has made stipulations to strengthen the management of medical waste, especially during major epidemics.

Medical waste should be managed according to stipulations of the national category for hazardous waste, and governments at or above the county level should improve their capabilities for the concentrated disposal of medical waste.

The revision further defines responsibilities in handling medical waste. Local health and environmental authorities should strengthen the supervision and management of how medical waste is collected, stored, transported and disposed of. Medical and health institutions should shoulder the responsibilities to sort and collect the medical waste they generate. Measures should be taken by medical and health institutions and waste disposers to avoid any possible leakage of medical waste.

It also stipulates that funds should be earmarked by governments at all levels for hazardous waste disposal in case of emergencies such as major epidemics.

Garbage sorting is another highlight of the revision. Local governments at or above the county level are required to expedite setting up a household waste management system to standardize collecting, transporting and disposing of household waste after sorting.

Governments at all levels should step up publicity to make garbage sorting a part of people’s lifestyle.

The revision also encourages e-commerce, courier and other sectors to use recyclable packaging to curb the use of plastics.