Lawmakers may up limit on kids to 3

Chinese lawmakers are deliberating a draft law amendment that will allow each couple to have three children, a key legal move to legitimize a new three-child policy.

The draft amendment to the Population and Family Planning Law was on Tuesday submitted to the ongoing session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee for review, Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told a press conference on Friday.

The draft cancels relevant restrictive measures, including fines for couples that violate the law to have more children than they are permitted.

It also proposes supportive measures for the policy shift, including the exploration of parental leave and the establishment of more nursery facilities in residential communities, public areas and workplaces.

A draft law on personal information protection is also under deliberation again at the NPC Standing Committee session after a second review in April.

The draft includes some rules on new technologies and applications that use personal data without consent to advertise services or products, Zang said.