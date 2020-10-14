Lawmakers mull better privacy laws

Home » Nation

Lawmakers yesterday started deliberating a draft law on personal information protection to further regulate the collection and use of personal data.

The draft was submitted for the first reading at the session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the top legislature.

Personal consent should be obtained on the premise of prior notification for handling private information and individuals have the right to withdraw their consent.

And consent should be obtained again if significant changes are made, the draft says.

Before processing personal information, the data processer must inform the individual of matters such as the identity and contact information of the processer, the purpose and method of processing, the type of personal information to be processed and the retention period, all in a transparent way and in clear and easy-to-understand language.