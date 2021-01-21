The story appears on
Page A7
January 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lawmakers mull better safeguards
Chinese lawmakers are considering a legal aid law to better protect people’s legitimate rights and interests.
A draft was submitted ysterday to the session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.
The draft defines legal aid as a service rendered by the country free of charge to people in financial difficulties and other personnel that meet the statutory requirements.
The service ranges from legal counseling to criminal defense.
Applicants eligible for legal aid include those who seek compensation for work-related injuries as well as injuries sustained in traffic, medical, and food and drug safety accidents, abut cannot afford legal payment of child support or support for other family members, or for work remuneration, may apply for legal aid if they cannot afford a lawyer.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.