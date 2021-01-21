Lawmakers mull better safeguards

Home » Nation

Chinese lawmakers are considering a legal aid law to better protect people’s legitimate rights and interests.

A draft was submitted ysterday to the session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.

The draft defines legal aid as a service rendered by the country free of charge to people in financial difficulties and other personnel that meet the statutory requirements.

The service ranges from legal counseling to criminal defense.

Applicants eligible for legal aid include those who seek compensation for work-related injuries as well as injuries sustained in traffic, medical, and food and drug safety accidents, abut cannot afford legal payment of child support or support for other family members, or for work remuneration, may apply for legal aid if they cannot afford a lawyer.