Laying basis for prosperous future

XI Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over a meeting of the committee’s Political Bureau yesterday.

The meeting studied the economic work for 2019, and made plans for building good conduct and political integrity within the CPC, as well as fighting corruption.

Members of the Political Bureau heard a work report from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

In 2018, China maintained sustained, healthy development of its economy, and stability in social order amid a complicated international environment and the arduous tasks involved with domestic reform, development, and stability.

The People’s Republic of China will mark its 70th founding anniversary in 2019, a pivotal year for securing a decisive victory in finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Next year, China should continue to take pursuing supply-side structural reform as the main task, deepen market-oriented reform, expand opening up at a high level, and speed up the building of a modernized economy. Efforts should also be continued to fight the “three tough battles” of controlling risks, reducing poverty and tackling pollution, stimulating the vitality of micro entities, and innovate and improve macroeconomic regulation.

To raise market confidence, the country will keep economic growth at a reasonable level, further stabilize employment, the financial market, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations.

However, the anti-corruption fight remains grave and complex, and strict governance over the Party remains a long and arduous task, the meeting noted, stressing strict discipline must be adhered to on a long-term basis.

Action should be taken to fight the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake and bureaucracy, and ensure the implementation of the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi was briefed on the work of the CCDI in 2018 as well as preparations for the upcoming third plenary session of the 19th CCDI of the CPC, which is scheduled to run from January 11 to 13, 2019.