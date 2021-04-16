Laying buoys in ice

Home » Nation

A seagoing buoy tender with an ice-breaking function, the first of its kind in China, yesterday tested water in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. The Haixun 156, or Sea Patrol 156, has a displacement of 2,400 tons with a length of 74.9 meters and a width of 14.3 meters, according to its shipbuilder Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co Ltd, an affiliate of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd. The electric vessel can break through ice as thick as 0.5 meters at a speed of 5 knots. It is designed for setting up, removing, swapping and maintaining navigation aids at icy ports and on sea lanes in north China, where sea ice disasters often occur. Construction started in April 2019, and the vessel is expected to start service in September.