Leading the world on permafrost

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers recently released a new permafrost stability distribution map and the corresponding ground temperature dataset for the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, known as the roof of the world.

The new map is important for engineering planning and design and ecosystem management, said Ran Youhua, lead author of the mapping project and researcher of Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This high-quality dataset may also provide a baseline for the evaluation of permafrost changes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the future.

It is the highest plateau in the world, also the region with the most developed permafrost other than polar regions. However, data scarcity and unsuitable measurement models have been long challenging the high-resolution mapping of permafrost on the plateau.

Chinese researchers have been dedicated to exploring new methods to map the permafrost stability of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, sensitive to climate change.

The map shows that the total area of permafrost on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, excluding glaciers and lakes, is approximately 1.15 million square kilometers.