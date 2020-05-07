Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 7, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Leaning pagoda plan

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 7, 2020 | Print Edition

The delayed renovation plan to rescue a 1,000-year-old leaning pagoda from collapsing in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will be finalized later this month, according to the regional cultural heritage bureau.

Wu’anzhou white pagoda Chifeng City dates back to the early Liao Dynasty (907-1125). It is a part of the Wu’anzhou ruins, listed as national key cultural relics in 2013. The pagoda has been in bad condition since an evaluation in 2013, showing there are 18 wide cracks and over 100 holes. The State Administration of Cultural Heritage approved a renovation proposal in 2016. However, the detailed plan has failed to pass through the regional bureau. The bureau held an on-site meeting to discuss the renovation plan earlier this month. It promised to have the plan finalized next month to start the renovation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿