Leaning pagoda plan

The delayed renovation plan to rescue a 1,000-year-old leaning pagoda from collapsing in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will be finalized later this month, according to the regional cultural heritage bureau.

Wu’anzhou white pagoda Chifeng City dates back to the early Liao Dynasty (907-1125). It is a part of the Wu’anzhou ruins, listed as national key cultural relics in 2013. The pagoda has been in bad condition since an evaluation in 2013, showing there are 18 wide cracks and over 100 holes. The State Administration of Cultural Heritage approved a renovation proposal in 2016. However, the detailed plan has failed to pass through the regional bureau. The bureau held an on-site meeting to discuss the renovation plan earlier this month. It promised to have the plan finalized next month to start the renovation.